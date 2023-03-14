The 15 best Brendan Fraser movie and TV roles, ranked

13. Bedazzled (2000)

This devilishly delightful comedy costarring Elizabeth Hurley as the "Princess of Darkness" is an underrated gem from Fraser's early aughts heyday. As the awkward, nerdy Elliot Richards, he pines for the affection of his coworker Alison (Frances O'Connor), who barely knows he's alive — let alone that they work together. After a particularly humiliating attempt to ask her out, he declares he'd give anything to have her in his life. Cue Beelzebub herself, who arrives with a contract granting him seven wishes in exchange for his soul.

In this Harold Ramis-directed remake of the 1967 Dudley Moore original, Fraser gets to show off a variety of characters. As EW wrote in 2000, "It's not every actor who can pull off playing a computer geek, a rock star, a genius, a drug lord, and a 7'9" basketball pro — all in the same movie. But that's exactly what Fraser manages to do in 'Bedazzled."