The 12 best Brad Pitt movies

Contrary to the mixed critical fanfare and harsh criticism of its three-hour-plus runtime, the 1998 film Meet Joe Black holds up with a charm that's subtle, refreshing, and thought-provoking. Perhaps viewers could credit their fatigue of aggressive editing and bombastic CGI — and the embrace of binge-watching countless hours of dramas on streaming services — but Meet Joe Black is palatable and digestible, which is a tall order considering it's almost exclusively driven by dialogue.

Oh, and by the way, Brad Pitt is playing death. Correct, Pitt, who plays the character operating under the pseudonym of "Joe Black," is actually quickly revealed as the human embodiment of death, temporarily perusing Earth as he prepares to take media mogul William Parrish (Anthony Hopkins) to the other side. A devilishly handsome grim reaper, Pitt first takes screen as a different identity: a quick-witted young professional who enchants Susan (Claire Forlani) — who happens to be the mogul's daughter— in a diner before they bid farewell. It's not long before a tragic accident replaces the lawyer's soul with the spirit of death. A confusing love story falls into place, but intertwines with the burning questions we all have: What's the point of it all? When will we expire? What will our legacy be? And is the passion of love worth the heartache of loss?

Pitt's performance is dramatic but is complemented by a disarming levity. New to the human form, death becomes obsessed with peanut butter. He marvels at the wheels on an office chair and speaks with no filter. It has some unexpectedly hilarious moments, but in short, Meet Joe Black is a great film because it's about mortality. It's about the fleeting nature of time, the desire to live life as long as possible when its sanctity is threatened and the uncomfortable resolution that some — such as the terminally ill or the accomplished and resolute — may be ready to leave it behind.