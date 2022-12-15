The best Blumhouse horror movies

Paranormal Activity (2007)

The film that made Blumhouse a household name had a measly budget of just $11,000, bringing in a whopping $193 million worldwide. Taking notes from the indie classic The Blair Witch Project, Oren Peli set out to make his own found-footage film about a haunted house on steroids, and ended up launching a hugely successful franchise in the same swoop.

A pesky poltergeist plagues a San Diego couple (Katie Featherstone and Micah Sloat), prompting them to set up a camera and film evidence of these supernatural events: unseen entities snatching blankets while they sleep, throwing pictures off the wall, even dragging them out of bed. You'd think any one of those occurrences would be reason enough to move, but this is Blumhouse afterall, so our intrepid couple stands their ground night after night until the bitter end.

Filled with hair-raising jump scares and a slow build tension like a mounting roller coaster before the fall (oh, and an evil spirit is in the car behind you), Paranormal Activity is all-around terrifying.