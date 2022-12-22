The best Black Christmas movies to stream for the holidays

This Christmas (2007)

This star-studded Christmas classic is a valid portrayal of Black family dynamics. Director Preston A. Whitmore II (Doing Hard Time, the 1995 film The Walking Dead) positions Loretta Devine as Shirley Ann "Ma'Dere" Whitfield, the family matriarch and mother to six kids: Quentin Jr. (Idris Elba), Lisa (Regina King), Kelli (Sharon Leal), Claude (Columbus Short), Melanie (Lauren London) and Michael aka Baby (Chris Brown), the latter of whom covers Donny Hathaway's 1970 eponymous hit song in the film.

The Whitfields gather at Ma'Dere and her boyfriend, Joe's (Delroy Lindo), house for the first time in four years and naturally, the clash in personalities comes with laughs, cries, secrets and everything in-between. Despite the almost universally applicable family drama, This Christmas is a heartfelt dramedy worth revisiting every holiday season.

Available On: Hulu, fuboTV