The best BFFs from the movies of summer 2019

Summer buddies
Labor Day is upon us, and with it, the dawning of a new movie season (we’re coming for you, Oscars!). As the summer draws to a close, we bid farewell to the big-screen BFFs who got us through the hottest days of the year.
Timon & Pumbaa in The Lion King
Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen brought this problem-free pair to life in the remake of the Disney classic, and their spirited voice work got summer moviegoers feeling very hakuna matata.
Amy & Molly in Booksmart
Nothing will test a friendship like a one-night, three-party attempt to make up for lost time and mark the end of a major chapter — but nothing can survive a wild pre-graduation odyssey like the connection between these two overachievers.
Jimmie & Mont in The Last Black Man in San Francisco
At the heart of the summer’s most poetic indie is a bond that has lasted a lifetime — and survived the relentless evolution of a rapidly changing city.
Cliff & Rick in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
An industry evolves. An era comes to an end. A dark threat looms. But through it all, these old pals stick together — and that’s the only way anyone can live happily ever after.
Aladdin & Genie in Aladdin
Um, hello, there’s an entire song about friends like these.
Woody & Forky in Toy Story 4
Even in the absence of his old-school BFF Buzz Lightyear, Woody’s got a friend in this trash-sculpted plaything — and friends help friends weather the darkest of existential crises.
Marcus & Sasha in Always Be My Maybe
Their friendship could always-maybe evolve into something more, but this celebrity chef and aspiring musician will forever be all-time besties first.
Elton & Bernie in Rocketman
This real-life duo aren’t just a songwriting dream team, they’re also BFFs who have never had a fight (!) in all their decades of collaborating together.
Jack & Ellie in Yesterday
He gets by with a little help from this friend.
The ladies of Wine Country
The wine may bring out the truth, but even the truth can’t stamp out the decades of best friendship holding this girl gang together.
Javed & Roops in Blinded by the Light
Is there any friendship stronger than one forged in the grimmest place in England, inspired by the blinding light of the power of the Boss?
Ma & the teenagers in Ma
She’s not like a regular Ma, she’s a cool Ma! The teens just love her!