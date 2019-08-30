The best BFFs from the movies of summer 2019

Goodbye to the season for the coolest of movies, the pool-est of parties, and the bestest of BFFs
By Mary Sollosi
August 30, 2019 at 04:39 PM EDT

1 of 14

Summer buddies

Laila Bahman/A24; Francois Duhamel/Annapurna Pictures; Disney

Labor Day is upon us, and with it, the dawning of a new movie season (we’re coming for you, Oscars!). As the summer draws to a close, we bid farewell to the big-screen BFFs who got us through the hottest days of the year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

Timon & Pumbaa in The Lion King

© 2019 Disney

Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen brought this problem-free pair to life in the remake of the Disney classic, and their spirited voice work got summer moviegoers feeling very hakuna matata.

3 of 14

Amy & Molly in Booksmart 

Francois Duhamel/Annapurna Pictures

Nothing will test a friendship like a one-night, three-party attempt to make up for lost time and mark the end of a major chapter — but nothing can survive a wild pre-graduation odyssey like the connection between these two overachievers.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

Jimmie & Mont in The Last Black Man in San Francisco 

Laila Bahman/A24

At the heart of the summer’s most poetic indie is a bond that has lasted a lifetime — and survived the relentless evolution of a rapidly changing city.

Advertisement

5 of 14

Cliff & Rick in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 

Andrew Cooper/Columbia

An industry evolves. An era comes to an end. A dark threat looms. But through it all, these old pals stick together — and that’s the only way anyone can live happily ever after.

6 of 14

Aladdin & Genie in Aladdin 

Daniel Smith/Disney

Um, hello, there’s an entire song about friends like these.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

Woody & Forky in Toy Story 4 

Disney/Pixar

Even in the absence of his old-school BFF Buzz Lightyear, Woody’s got a friend in this trash-sculpted plaything — and friends help friends weather the darkest of existential crises.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

Marcus & Sasha in Always Be My Maybe 

Ed Araquel/Netflix

Their friendship could always-maybe evolve into something more, but this celebrity chef and aspiring musician will forever be all-time besties first.

Advertisement

9 of 14

Elton & Bernie in Rocketman 

David Appleby/Paramount

This real-life duo aren’t just a songwriting dream team, they’re also BFFs who have never had a fight (!) in all their decades of collaborating together.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

Jack & Ellie in Yesterday

Jonathan Prime/Universal

He gets by with a little help from this friend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

The ladies of Wine Country 

Netflix

The wine may bring out the truth, but even the truth can’t stamp out the decades of best friendship holding this girl gang together.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

Javed & Roops in Blinded by the Light 

Nick Wall/Warner Bros.

Is there any friendship stronger than one forged in the grimmest place in England, inspired by the blinding light of the power of the Boss?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

Ma & the teenagers in Ma

Anna Kooris/Universal

She’s not like a regular Ma, she’s a cool Ma! The teens just love her!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

Advertisement
EDIT POST