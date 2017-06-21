The 20 best beach scenes from movies and TV

You know the best way to ease the pain of a jellyfish sting? Joey (Matt LeBlanc) does, but can’t bring himself to do it when Monica gets stung on the Friends’ trip to the beach. Chandler steps up to the plate and gets the job done, to the detriment of his campaign to get Monica to date him. “I think you’re sweet, and you’re smart, and I love you,” she tells him at the end of the episode. “But you will always be the guy who peed on me.”