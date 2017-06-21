The 20 best beach scenes from movies and TV

Catch a wave
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images; Keith Hamshere/MGM; Everett Collection
From Here to Eternity (1953)
Everett Collection
Die Another Day (2002)
Keith Hamshere/MGM
Baywatch (1989–2001)
Everett Collection
Top Gun (1986)
Paramount
The Notebook (2004)
Melissa Moseley/New Line
The Karate Kid (1984)
Everett Collection
“The Doorway,” Mad Men (2013)
Michael Yarish/AMC
Jaws (1975)
Everett Collection
Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
Focus Features
South Pacific (1958)
Everett Collection
10 (1979)
Everett Collection
“Hollywood (Part 3),” Happy Days (1977)
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
Splash (1984)
Everett Collection
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)
Darren Michaels/Columbia Pictures
The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
Castle Rock Entertainment
“The One with the Jellyfish,” Friends (1997)
Gary Null/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
Everett Collection
Some Like It Hot (1959)
Everett Collection
“Beach Games,” The Office (2007)
Trae Patton/NBC
Beach Blanket Bingo (1965)
Everett Collection
Catch a wave
