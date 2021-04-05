Awkward underdogs from EW's favorite movies

This a pair you just can’t split up. Respectively played by Jonah Hill and Michael Cera, the brash Seth is the yin to gentle Evan’s yang. While they may think their forlorn pursuit to lose their virginities to their two high school crushes is what would have folks cheering them on, what makes them a pair to root for is their genuine love and support for each other in the end. Sure it can be definitely seen as codependency, but given how the characters are based on Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who wrote the first draft of the script when they were teenagers, and are still working with each other today on hit movies like Neighbors and Sausage Party, it’s a friendship that seems bound to last a lifetime. —Marcus Jones

