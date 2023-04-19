The 15 best Aubrey Plaza movie and TV roles, ranked

6. Ingrid Goes West (2017)

Starring Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, and... Instagram! Notify the Academy: The app really should get some kind of credit as the look, feel, and plot inspo for this subtle thriller. As a modern-day internet stalker, Plaza, spooky and damaged, doesn't hit a false note here. Ingrid Goes West will no doubt serve as a 2010s time capsule, populated with enough avocado toast, wide-brimmed hats, Joan Didion quotes, and Olsen telling Plaza how to pose for selfies to form a Master Class for future generations wondering what "social media" was.

Plaza finds a formidable onscreen partner in Olsen as an influencer and object of her character's obsession — their connection is a dangerous game you can't look away from. And while the ending might be a bit problematic and twisted, the point it makes is sadly accurate.