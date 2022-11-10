The best Anthony Hopkins roles

Dr. Hannibal Lecter - The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Anthony Hopkins brought the brilliant and cunning Dr. Hannibal Lecter to life in Jonathan Demme's multiple Oscar-winning thriller The Silence of the Lambs. Behind bars, Lecter is enlisted by the determined FBI rookie, Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster), to catch a new serial killer, "Buffalo Bill" (Ted Levine).

Hopkins disappears into the unblinking cannibal, turning him into one of cinema's most iconic characters, with memorable quotes and spine-tingling stares into the camera. He's been parodied countless times, and while other actors have stepped into the role before and after with great acumen, namely Brian Cox and Mads Mikkelsen, no one's played Lecter with such incredible prestige as Hopkins.