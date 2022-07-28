The best animated movies on Netflix

Monster House (2006)

For those who like a touch of terror in their animated movies, Monster House definitely delivers. This story by Dan Harmon and Rob Schrab features — you guessed it — a hellish house guarded by a grumpy old man (Steve Buscemi). Of course, the neighborhood kids (Mitchel Musso, Sam Lerner, Spencer Locke) must explore its haunted secrets for themselves one fateful Halloween night. But beneath the creaky floorboards is a surprisingly touching story of love lost and found again, even from the great beyond.

Monster House exists in a similar vein as Tim Burton's most beloved animated movies being equal parts creepy and contemplative... and just plain fun. It also wowed EW's critic, who wrote, "The notion of a creaky old house that goes beyond haunted — a house that, in fact, actively haunts, lunging around the neighborhood to chase after the overly curious — is so cool, it's a wonder no one's ever thought of it before."

