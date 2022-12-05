The 10 best movies of 2022 (and 5 worst)

1. TÁR

Oh, the ágony and ecstasy of TÁR. Cate Blanchett's turn as a famed composer with a monstrous ego (and the EGOT to match it) sets the bar for entry high; you may very well hate her at hello. But what writer-director Todd Field (In the Bedroom) does over the next two-plus hours feels like a masterclass in both immersion and subversion: Lydia Tár, it turns out, is a construct meant to be dismantled — and she will be, in a gorgeously disorienting drama that touches on ideas of artistic integrity and identity and the ever-shifting concepts of gender and power without ever becoming anything as simple as a #MeToo story. The scene-setting is so rich it nearly feels 3D, and the scrambling roundelay of lovers, assistants, and enablers that surround the great maestro are played with delicious unease by a near-flawless supporting cast that includes Nina Hoss, Mark Strong, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire's Noémie Merlant. It's Blanchett, though — pill-popping, imperious, casually cruel — who owns nearly every moment on screen: a supernova hurtling toward the collapsed core of her own psyche, and throwing off sparks as she goes. (Full review)