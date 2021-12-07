The 10 best (and 5 worst) movies of 2021

1. Licorice Pizza

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Youth might be wasted on the young, but it is not lost on filmmakers. In a year that saw

various auteurs getting back to their roots via 1960s Ireland (Kenneth Branagh's Belfast), '80s Italy (Paolo Sorrentino's The Hand of God), and '90s London (Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir: Part II), Anderson's vision stood apart: a sunny, skewering Nixon-era dream of latchkey kids on the loose in the San Fernando Valley, starring Cooper Hoffman (son of late PTA regular Philip Seymour Hoffman) as Gary Valentine, a teen actor with an enduring crush on an older woman (Alana Haim). Gary's a hustler — he'll sell you on waterbeds or pinball, depending on the day — but a sweetheart, too. Anderson's tender, funny ramble captures all the hope and absurdity of adolescence, one wild polyblend rumpus at a time. (Full review)