The best (and worst) movies of 2019

Rich man, poor man; hero and villain; host and parasite. Whatever presumptions the viewer brings into Bong Joon--ho’s thrilling, eviscerating drama (or is it a horror comedy?) will be left pulverized and forgotten on the cineplex floor. That’s how brilliantly confounding the director’s high-style exploration of two families — one smug and wealthy, the other broke and wily — is. But for all its cool-eyed commentary on the vagaries of class, the movie has a heart and soulfulness to it that few other films could match this year. Kim patriarch Ki-taek (Song Kang Ho) isn’t just a man willing to lie and cheat to feed his family; he’s a wounded lion, stubborn and proud. The film, too, is its own kind of fantastic beast: shrewd, unnerving, and utterly unforgettable.

Honorable mentions: Pain & Glory, 1917, Little Women, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Atlantics, Gloria Bell, The Souvenir, Booksmart, Knives Out, Ford v. Ferrari, Ready or Not, The Report, Ash Is Purest White, One Child Nation, Varda by Agnes, and The Cave