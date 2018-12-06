The best (and worst) movies of 2018

If there’s a movie genre that’s more burdened by propriety and predictability than the British royals period drama, I haven’t met it yet. But Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite takes all that stuffy fustiness and chucks it out the palace window, goosing its take on the scheming court of Queen Anne with hilariously bitter venom. It’s a modern-day viper’s nest, peppered with sex, betrayal, and some of the bitchiest put-downs since Bette Davis dragged on a cigarette and rolled her eyes in All About Eve. Fueled by a trio of powerhouse performances from Olivia Colman (as the bored, daffy queen), Rachel Weisz (as her territorial confidante), and Emma Stone (as the plotting ingenue), The Favourite is a 300-year-old slice of speculative history with a refreshingly feminist twist that somehow feels miraculously naughty and new.