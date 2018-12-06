The best (and worst) movies of 2018
Jim Judkis/Focus Features; Universal Pictures; Atsushi Nishijima/Fox Searchlight; Paramount Pictures; Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios; Alfonso Cuarón/Netflix
CHRIS' LIST: 10. Mandy
XYZ Films
9. Green Book
Patti Perret/Universal
8. First Man
Daniel McFadden/Universal Pictures
7. Sorry to Bother You
Annapurna Pictures
6. Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures
5. Paddington 2
Warner Bros. Pictures
4. Eighth Grade
Linda Kallerus/A24
3. Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Lynn Johnson/Focus Features
2. Roma
Carlos Somonte/Netflix
1. The Favourite
Yorgos Lanthimos/Fox Searchlight
LEAH'S LIST: 10. The Guilty
Nikolaj Moller/Magnolia Pictures
9. Free Solo
National Geographic
8. Hereditary
Reid Chavis/A24
7. Burning
CGV Arthouse
6. Green Book
Universal Pictures
5. Lean On Pete
A24
4. Annihilation
Peter Mountain/Paramount Pictures
3. Black Panther
Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios
2. Roma
Carlos Somonte/Netflix
1. The Favourite
Yorgos Lanthimos/FOX Searchlight
The Worst Movies of 2018: 5. The Cloverfield Paradox
Scott Garfield/Netflix
4. Venom
Columbia Pictures
3. Gotti
Brian Douglas/Lionsgate/Emmet/Furla Oasis Films
2. Life Itself
Jon Pack/Amazon Studios
1. Fifty Shades Freed
Doane Gregory/Universal Pictures
