The 21 best (and worst) Eddie Murphy movies

8. Daddy Day Care (2003)

Look, there's nothing wrong with making family-friendly films. Many actors are more than happy to make movies that their kids can see. And, for the most part, family films are profitable at the box office. Murphy certainly had a winning formula with most of his kid flicks, but Daddy Day Care exemplifies the commerce over art theory that seemed to drive most of his career moves in the early 2000s.

Seeing Murphy flop around as a downsized corporate exec forced to open a home daycare for annoying rugrats is downright dispiriting, as you're left wondering why he would squander his gifts in junk like this save for the salary and back-end profits. Somehow, this tepid film spawned a three-movie franchise (minus Murphy).