EW's favorite alternative Christmas movies

Sure, it ends with everyone making nice at the Spring Fling, but the comedy hits its clique climax with a quartet of Santa's helpers. After Cady (Lindsay Lohan) is left heartbroken and humiliated by Regina George (Rachel McAdams) on Halloween, she enters the holiday season with revenge on her mind. Wielding candy-cane-grams as an emotional weapon ("And none for Gretchen Wieners!"), Cady cements her triumph by saving the Plastics' performance of "Jingle Bell Rock." Sometimes, Christmas is about the spirit of giving, and sometimes it's about giving a bully hell. (Paramount+) —Kristen Baldwin