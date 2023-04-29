The 20 best Adam Scott movies and TV shows, ranked

19. Drunk History (2013-2019)

Hosted by actor and comedian Derek Waters, Drunk History is a six-season boozy retelling of world history in which guest narrators get inebriated and recount important facts about our collective past. Each story is then re-enacted word for drunken word by a group of famous guest stars, resulting in some outrageously funny renditions.

The inaugural episode featured Scott in the role of presidential assassin John Wilkes Booth, gamely lip-syncing the slurred words of the very sloshed storyteller, Allan McLeod. Using only his talent for physical comedy, he brings the tale to life, creating one of the series' most memorable vignettes, and proving that, as EW said, he is one of a select company of actors "uniquely qualified to be vessels for blitzed bards."