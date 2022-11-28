The best Adam Driver movie roles

Paterson (2016)

In Paterson, Driver plays his gentlest character to date in Jim Jarmusch's quiet meditation on the beauty of everyday life. His character, a bus driver named Paterson in the New Jersey city of the same name, is an aspiring poet, converting mundane experiences into fragments of artistic expression as he scribbles in his notebook on lunch breaks.

Extended scenes of silent observation don't sound dramatically compelling on paper, but Driver watches and listens to the world around him with such kindness and careful attention that his very presence in a room somehow feels noble and important. He's an actor known for his explosiveness, but he's never been more restrained than he is here.

If you liked Paterson, you might also enjoy: Columbus (2017)