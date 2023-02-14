The 20 best action-romance movies of all time

20. Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

On the surface, John (Brad Pitt) and Jane Smith (Angelina Jolie) appear to be an average, upper-middle class suburban couple stuck in a rut. But their boring routine soon comes to an end when their cover is blown and they discover they are both secretly assassins-for-hire working for rival agencies. Years of marital frustration explode — literally and figuratively — when they are assigned to kill each other and the lies they've kept hidden are exposed.

Despite all the cool spy gadgets, high kicks, and grenades, Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a movie about a couple fighting to fall back in love, and it's the undeniable chemistry between Pitt and Jolie that propels it onto this list. If anything, this action-romance is worth watching to witness the real-life origin of Brangelina, and the sexy cat-and-mouse marital romp doesn't hurt either.

