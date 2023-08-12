The best action movies on Paramount+

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Somehow, the M:I films just keep getting better, as improbable as that seems. There are many highlights of 2015's Rogue Nation, but since Tom Cruise doggedly insists on still doing his own stunts, our favorite moment is when he kicks off the movie by clinging to a plane mid-liftoff. (Note: not CGI!) As Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his team go after an anti-IMF Syndicate, they're aided by an equally impressive undercover agent (Rebecca Ferguson), who has some amazing fight scenes of her own. "...Like all Mission: Impossible films (of which there's yet to be a dud), it's not so much about the outcome as it is the breathlessly thrilling journey Cruise takes us on to get there," writes EW critic. And you're in luck, because the first six films are all streaming on Paramount+ as well. —G.I.

Where to watch Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: Paramount+

EW grade: B+ (read the review)

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Cast: Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Alec Baldwin

