The best action movies on Paramount+
Paramount Pictures is currently the second oldest film studio in the U.S. (behind Universal), which means that Paramount+ is a bit of a treasure trove. In fact, the streamer houses more than a few action franchises you're bound to recognize, like the entire Star Trek saga, multiple Transformers, and all of the Mission: Impossible movies. In a throwback to the old studio system, you'll also find that the Paramount collection favors certain stars (so fans of Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy, and Mark Wahlberg, you're in luck), as well as some older cult classics.
We went through and picked out some gems available on Paramount+. From the birth of the buddy cop comedy to journeys where no man has gone before, here are the best action movies on Paramount+.
48 Hrs. (1982)
Eddie Murphy was a mere 20 years old when he burst from Saturday Night Live to make a film debut that can only be described as explosive. The brilliant pairing of the hilarious, unbridled new star against Nick Nolte's grizzled, hardened police detective proved to be box office gold, with director Water Hill reportedly encouraging the two leads to improvise. EW rightly dubbed the 1982 action comedy as the film "that not only triggered a whole wave of interracial-buddy-cop movies, but also marked the transformation of the brash comedian from an overnight sensation on Saturday Night Live into the baddest box-office draw of the '80s." And it holds up, from Murphy's unforgettable takedown of a country-western bar to the epic hotel-lobby shootout. You can even spot James Remar and David Patrick Kelly, alums from Hill's The Warriors (1979), as the thugs. —Gwen Inhat
EW grade: B+ (read the review)
Director: Walter Hill
Cast: Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy, Annette O'Toole, Frank McRae, James Remar, David Patrick Kelly, Sonny Landham
Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
There's actually a second sequel for this movie in the works, making now an excellent time to revisit Eddie Murphy's first classic turn as Axel Foley. Unbelievably, this was only his third film (after the aforementioned 48 Hrs. and 1983's Trading Places), and it cemented Murphy as a bona fide movie star. His performance as a fish-out-of-water detective defies both his youth and his near-novice Hollywood status: "Whether Murphy's hilariously playing the race card at the front desk of a posh hotel or trying to shake the pair of dim detectives assigned to shadow him, he's always in control," says EW's critic. —G.I.
EW grade: B (read the review)
Director: Martin Brest
Cast: Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Lisa Eilbacher, Ronny Cox, Steven Berkoff
Bumblebee (2018)
Michael Bay's Transformers movies are known for being loud smash-em-ups: action-packed, but not much in the way of plot or character development. But Travis Knight's Bumblebee broke that mold. In the film, Bumblebee must take refuge from the Decepticons on Earth in 1987, where he meets Hailee Steinfeld's mechanically-inclined Charlie and forms a kind of live-action Iron Giant relationship. Steinfeld's winning portrayal underlines why she was such a standout child actor, and the film uses her bond with Bumblebee to springboard onto larger life lessons, like when she tells him, "People can be terrible about things they don't understand." Don't worry, there are still lots of heavy metal transformations and explosion-filled battles, but the highlight of this movie is Bumblebee cranking '80s tunes from his abdomen. —G.I.
EW grade: B+ (read the review)
Director: Travis Knight
Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)
This adaptation of the popular RPG could have been a cynical cash grab, but writer-directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley chose the right approach by crafting a loving tribute to what makes the game so addictive without taking it too seriously. Set in the Forgotten Realms, the film follows Edgin (Chris Pine) and Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), a pair of thieves who band together with a budding sorcerer (Justice Smith) and a druid (Sophia Lillis) to find a magic relic to help clear Edgin's name and reunite him with his daughter. As EW's critic wrote in their review, "The goal is to capture an experience rather than a specific story — and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves delightfully nails the fun of role-playing as fantasy characters with your friends. It doesn't require any prior playing experience, either." —Kevin Jacobsen
EW grade: B+ (read the review)
Directors: Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley
Cast: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant
The Lost City (2022)
While on a book tour promoting her latest romance novel, writer Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) gets kidnapped and taken to a remote, lush location with the goal of looking for the mysterious titular city. And when her own devoted, Fabio-like book cover model (Channing Tatum) goes after her, romantic hijinks quickly ensue as Loretta starts living an adventure not unlike the ones she pens. What follows is a delightfully breezy action flick that may even carry twinges of genre nostalia. As an EW critic notes, "There used to be a lot more of a certain kind of sunny, modestly ambitious movie that might have been called a romp: blithe action comedies in which two pretty people fight and blunder and fall for each other, and maybe romance a few stones along the way. Almost everything about The Lost City feels familiar in that sense, and comforting, too." —G.I.
EW grade: B (read the review)
Director: Aaron and Adam Nee
Cast: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Brad Pitt
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)
Somehow, the M:I films just keep getting better, as improbable as that seems. There are many highlights of 2015's Rogue Nation, but since Tom Cruise doggedly insists on still doing his own stunts, our favorite moment is when he kicks off the movie by clinging to a plane mid-liftoff. (Note: not CGI!) As Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his team go after an anti-IMF Syndicate, they're aided by an equally impressive undercover agent (Rebecca Ferguson), who has some amazing fight scenes of her own. "...Like all Mission: Impossible films (of which there's yet to be a dud), it's not so much about the outcome as it is the breathlessly thrilling journey Cruise takes us on to get there," writes EW critic. And you're in luck, because the first six films are all streaming on Paramount+ as well. —G.I.
EW grade: B+ (read the review)
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
Cast: Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Alec Baldwin
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Long-time Trekkies often point to No. 2 as the culmination of Star Trek as a series. You know all the hallmarks: the opening tragedy fakeout; Kirk (William Shatner) yelling "Khaaan!"; the apex of the his friendship with Spock (Leonard Nimoy); even his dynamic with his son. EW's critic declared that The Wrath of Khan highlights the acting of the Trek franchise above all else: "'Performance' is both running plot point and underlying theme in Wrath of Khan. Khan fools Kirk with a performance, and Kirk fools Khan with three performances... We will never get a great Moby Dick movie: I submit to you the possibility that Ricardo Montalbán playing Khan is also playing cinema's greatest Ahab." An interesting take for sure, and yet another argument that it's probably time to watch Wrath of Khan again. —G.I.
EW grade: A– (read the review)
Director: Nicholas Meyer
Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Walter Koenig, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Bibi Besch, Merritt Butrick, Paul Winfield, Kirstie Alley, Ricardo Montalbán
Top Gun (1986)
Top Gun: Maverick grabbed a lot of headlines (and box office victories) in 2022, but let's not forget where all this military flight bombast began. As EW's critic said in his look back at the now-heralded classic: "Watching Top Gun now…you can see why Cruise, then a baby-faced 23, became the biggest star of the era. His thousand-watt smile is the film's best special effect. He's confident and charismatic, a daredevil riding right into the danger zone." Today, the sequel's recent success presents an excellent opportunity to revisit Maverick's friendship with Goose (Anthony Edwards), his rivalry with Iceman (Val Kilmer), and the iconic volleyball match that foreshadowed Maverick's football game. But the main takeaway from rewatching the 1986 film is just how those stunning flight scenes are even decades later. (And the soundtrack doesn't hurt, either.) —G.I.
EW grade: B (read the review)
Director: Tony Scott
Cast: Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Tom Skerritt
Patriot Games (1992)
Harrison Ford took over the role of Jack Ryan from Alec Baldwin (The Hunt for Red October) in this patriotic thriller, as ex-CIA Jack winds up saving a royal from an IRA terrorist attack while he's on a civilian trip to London. Unfortunately, antagonist Sean Miller's (Sean Bean) brother dies in the attack, prompting him and a bunch of IRA nationals to track down Jack and his family on U.S. soil. Patriot Games kicked off Ford's post-Indiana Jones action career, and his successful turn resulted in the 1994 follow-up Clear and Present Danger. (Ford is still the only actor to play Jack twice on film, with Baldwin, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine each only getting one round.) And, of course, the character lives on with John Krasinski starring in the Amazon Prime series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. —G.I.
Director: Phillip Noyce
Cast: Harrison Ford, Anne Archer, Patrick Bergin, Sean Bean, Thora Birch, James Fox, Samuel L. Jackson, James Earl Jones, Richard Harris
