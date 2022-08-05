The best action movies on Netflix

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Denis Villeneuve has become the keeper of our sci-fi memories. His recent Dune erased the tinny taste of David Lynch's misbegotten version of Frank Herbert's beloved novel, while this earlier sequel to Ridley Scott's Blade Runner similarly expands upon its source material while allowing Villeneuve ample opportunity to knock our socks off, visually and otherwise. At nearly three hours, there's plenty of ruminative, gorgeous squalor for Ryan Gosling's replicant robot bounty hunter to explore, as Villeneuve (with a masterful assist from cinematographer Roger Deakins) takes us into the future's future, and out of the rain-drenched, neon chaos of Scott's dystopian Los Angeles.

Not that this Earth is any less dystopian, as Gosling braves the irradiated wastes in search of answers from predecessor Harrison Ford's Deckard. As the aging Ford and blankly handsome newer model Gosling square off, Blade Runner 2049 proves an evocative extrapolation of the original's questions about the nature of life and mortality. The action, when it comes, is excitingly brutal, with human and replicant alike being hurled through walls and taking Blade Runner's future noir violence into this brave but crumbling new world.

Of course, you can always make it a double feature, as Scott's 1982 original is also on Netflix. The director has been monkeying around with different versions of his sci-fi masterpiece movie pretty much since it was released, and this latest installment does not disappoint.

