The best action movies on HBO Max

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

"Kill Bill is just a funky, hermetic pulp bash," wrote EW's Owen Gleiberman in 2003. The first volume of Quentin Tarantino's revenge epic is indeed that, introducing us to the fractured world of The Bride (Uma Thurman), who awakens from a five-year coma with a singular thought: silence all of those who killed off her wedding party, her unborn baby, and who tried to snuff her out, too. It was the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad that did the Bride and her loved ones dirty, and she's soon locked in combat with members O-Ren Ishii (Lucy Liu), Vernita Green (Vivica A. Fox), Budd (Michael Madsen), and Elle Driver (Daryl Hannah). But at the top of her kill list is — cue the title — Bill (David Carradine), the Vipers' former boss and the Bride's former lover.

Carradine doesn't even appear until Kill Bill: Vol. 2, which was released as an entirely separate film (QT's script for what became the two sections of Kill Bill was a whopping 197 pages long). But since both volumes are on HBO Max, this is your chance to combine them into a legendary watch party full of Tarantino's signature music cues, squirmy violence, deep text of cinematic pop culture reference points, and outre stylistic touches, like the O-Ren Ishii backstory in Kill Bill: Vol. 1 that becomes a gory anime vignette.

