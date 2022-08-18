The 19 best A24 films to date

Ex Machina (2014)

An early triumph for both A24 and writer-director Alex Garland, Ex Machina blends existential horror and intellectual sci-fi in a way that pushes both genres forward.

The story unfolds cleanly and efficiently, featuring only three characters — genius tech CEO Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac), his awed underling Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson), and Bateman's latest creation, a sexualized piece of AI named Ava (Alicia Vikander) — in a single location. The ideas presented in the film are complex, however, which makes the film's decision to get out of its own way stylistically seem even smarter.

Available on: HBO Max