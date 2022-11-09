The best horror movies of the '90s

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

Most horror fans would agree that sequels often suck and are driven mostly by shortsighted studio greed. But what happens when you get a horror sequel helmed by someone who shares those sentiments? You get Gremlins 2: The New Batch.

As a sequel to the original Gremlins, The New Batch is different in almost every way except for the creatures themselves. Instead of the Gremlins taking over a tiny town, they take over the Clamp Center, a building owned by John Glover doing his best vintage Donald Trump impression. This new setting helps director Joe Dante pull off some truly incisive satire of the Hollywood machine.

Because the Clamp Center skyscraper is home to so many different businesses and colorful characters, things get weird very quickly. Leonard Maltin, a staunch critic of the first movie, gets eaten by Gremlins followed by the little menaces taking over a theater before being told off by none other than Hulk Hogan. Scientific experiments led by Christopher Lee also give us sequel-worthy mutations, including flying Gremlins and one made of electricity.

Hovering over everything is the hubris of Clamp (Glover) himself, whose relentless pursuit of profit led to chaos and destruction (after all, it was his goons that grabbed Gizmo because they saw the potential for profit). This is Dante's commentary on a studio system that doesn't necessarily care about creativity or quality. Fortunately, Dante isn't above poking fun at himself as well, including a scene where characters debate just how the hell "eating after midnight" works when it comes to turning Mogwais into Gremlins.