Before Sunrise (1995)

In Richard Linklater's gentle drama, two strangers (Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy) embark on a spontaneous daylong date through Vienna. There's essentially no plot, as the film simply consists of thoughtful conversations between two charming performers basking in the beauty of Austria's capital city. The true anchor of Before Sunrise is the central romance, which always seems organic, as their dialogue gracefully pivots from parenting to sex to spirituality without ever feeling forced. Delpy and Hawke have effortless chemistry, a lot of which hinges on their ability to naturally smile and laugh at one another — it makes their relationship feel uniquely lifelike and genuine in a way few films have ever captured (and the two following films in the Before Trilogy do it just as well).

