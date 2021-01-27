Benedict Cumberbatch is a Cold War spy in The Courier trailer

It is still going to be a while before anyone can see the next James Bond movie, but a more realistic kind of spy story is on the way soon. The Courier stars Benedict Cumberbatch as real-life British spy Greville Wynne, whose business in Eastern Europe allowed him to act as a go-between for Western intelligence and Soviet spies at the height of the Cold War.

Cumberbatch has previously played a Cold War British intelligence agent in 2011's Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, but while his Peter Guillam character was at home in author John Le Carre's world of espionage, Wynne is much more easily impressed by everything. "I can't believe I'm actually having lunch with spies," he tells a CIA operative (Rachel Brosnahan) in the new trailer. He'll have to get used to it quickly if he's going to have any hope of helping defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The Courier premiered at Sundance Film Festival last year under the name Ironbark. Now, with a new title, it's finally making its way to theaters.

The Courier will be released in theaters on March 19. Watch the trailer above.