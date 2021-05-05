Lesbian nuns run wild in NSFW trailer for Paul Verhoeven's erotic thriller Benedetta

Charlotte Rampling leads the cast of Verhoeven's first film since the Oscar-nominated Elle.

Horny nuns and a very perplexed Charlotte Rampling are hallmarks of the gospel according to director Paul Verhoeven.

The new trailer for Benedetta — the iconic Dutch filmmaker's first film in five years — teases erotic thrills abound at a 15th-century convent, where Academy Award nominee Rampling (45 Years) gets to the bottom of a mysterious case involving a peculiar nun who shakes the collective to the core.

Benedetta Carlini (Virginie Efira) joins the convent in Pescia, Tuscany, as a novice nun with a huge secret: At an early age, she developed the ability to perform miracles, though her impact on her new religious family takes a sexually charged turn after she's plagued by erotic visions that soon lead to a romantic entanglement with a fellow sister.

Benedetta marks Showgirls and Basic Instinct director Verhoeven's first feature since the release of 2016's Elle, which went on to score lead actress Isabelle Huppert her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

Benedetta – Official Trailer

