Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig, and more resurrect unproduced script for live table read

The comedy script, developed in 1993, gets new life with an all-star cast.

In 1993, Ben Stiller intended to direct a project based on a script called The Towering Disaster. According to Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, David Cross and Robert Cohen, who were a part of MTV's The Ben Stiller Show in the early '90s with Odenkirk, "wrote this ridiculously hilarious script" based on a story they worked on with Stiller sometime after that program went off the air. Now, it's being dusted off, reworked, and brought back to life.

Stiller, Cross, and Cohen organized a fundraiser to support The Equal Justice Initiative (combating racial injustice) and Direct Relief (working towards COVID-19 relief efforts). The event will take place on Saturday, July 25 and feature a table read of this unproduced script with an all-star cast.

"I loved it then, can't wait to read it now with SUPERSTARS all around!" Odenkirk tweeted of the news.

The Towering Disaster will be broadcast live on July 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HouseSeats.live. The table read is open to the general public who purchase a ticket.