Ben Cross, Chariots of Fire and Star Trek actor, dies at 72

Ben Cross, the star of Chariots of Fire, who also appeared in 2009's Star Trek, died Tuesday after a short illness. He was 72.

His daughter, Lauren Cross, told the Associated Press her father passed away at his home in Vienna, Austria.

“He was a man who taught us to embrace our feelings, whatever they may be,” a family statement reads. “We are grateful for the time we had with him. His spirit lives on in our hearts through his words, his music, and the love that we still feel."

The veteran actor first appeared on the big screen with director Richard Attenborough's 1977 film A Bridge Too Far, which starred Sean Connery. He would later reunite with Connery in the movie First Knight (1995), which also featured Richard Gere.

Cross broke through in 1981 with his leading performance in Chariots of Fire, helmed by Hugh Hudson. The actor portrayed Harold Abrahams, a Jewish man from England who became an Olympic runner while overcoming prejudice. The film won four Oscars the following year, including Best Picture.

Cross also notably appeared as the father of Spock (Zachary Quinto) in J.J. Abrams' Star Trek, Prince Charles in the 2011 television film William & Kate: The Movie, the titular Solomon in the 1997 miniseries, and Captain Nemo in 1997's 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea TV movie.

According to Cross' rep Tracy Mapes to the AP, the actor had finished filming his part in the Lionsgate horror movie The Devil's Light prior to his death.

Cross is survived by wife, two children, and three grandchildren.