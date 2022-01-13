Watch Ben Affleck and BFF Matt Damon reflect on career challenges, The Tender Bar, and more

"Sometimes people will go 'You know, you've really gotten better as you've gotten older,' which sometimes feels like, 'You're not that bad-looking in person,'" Affleck says. He adds, "Part of our fates are controlled by the opportunities we have in terms of material and directors."

When Affleck was offered The Tender Bar, he had no hesitation that his fate was in the right hands with Clooney — or as Damon affectionately calls him, "Georgie." Affleck credits Clooney with some of the best direction he's ever received, praising to the tone and attitude he immediately established on set.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Matt Damon and Ben Affleck | Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images

"I knew that this was kind of mine to screw up," Affleck says. "I couldn't imagine there wasn't a long line of people that wanted to take this part, so I really respected his confidence and faith in me, and I wanted to do well for him."

Still, he's learned more from his failures than his successes, citing the aftermath of the 2003 J. Lo rom-com Gigli as an example. Damon remembers his friend turning to him at the time, conceding that his fear had come true: "I can sell magazines, but not movie tickets."

"I've never found any virtue in fame at all," Affleck muses. "I've probably gotten out of a couple of [traffic] tickets. I've gotten reservations at restaurants. But the whole point was to be able to do this job. Otherwise, what is it worth?"

