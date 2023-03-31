"He's just like, 'That was terrible, man! And you've got to say it faster!'" explains Damon. "We do that when we write, too. He said one of the most profound things that anybody's ever said to me: When we started writing Good Will Hunting he said, 'Hey, judge me for how good my good ideas are, not how bad my bad ideas are.' That, to me, is the most important thing when you embark on a collaborative process with somebody. You've got to get the window open to throw every idea in there and not be afraid to have s---ty ideas, because we all have s---ty ideas. Sometimes you need the s---ty idea, and then you iterate on that, and then it builds into a good idea. But you have to feel free to express it."