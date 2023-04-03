Ben Affleck gets mistaken for Matt Damon in latest Dunkin' ad

The actors' careers have been intertwined since they won an Oscar for Good Will Hunting in 1998.

America runs on Dunkin', and that goes double for Ben Affleck.

Just a couple months after debuting his Dunkin' Donuts commercial (filmed with wife Jennifer Lopez) during the Super Bowl, the actor/director has returned to his beloved Boston-based brand for another ad. And what does he get for his trouble? Getting mistaken for longtime pal (and Air co-star) Matt Damon.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the South by Southwest premiere of 'Air' Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the South by Southwest premiere of 'Air' | Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The ad finds Affleck strolling into a Dunkin' and saying he's there to make an ad for the new Dunkin' Run initiative. "It's a great deal: A large coffee and a donut for a buck," the actor says in his Boston accent. "I thought it'd be authentic and meta. Yes I'm doing the commercial, but am I doing the commercial?" (You see, Affleck adds, he doesn't do commercials. He's a "real actor" and this is "an art form" for him.)

The cashiers respond by asking if he was in The Departed. When Affleck says they're confusing him with Damon, they lavish praise on the actor, noting that "he's had a really consistent career." Affleck can only groan.

Affleck and Damon first broke through with 1997's Good Will Hunting, winning an Oscar for the screenplay they wrote together. Their latest collaboration is the new movie Air, starring Affleck as Nike founder Phil Knight and Damon as marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro in a story about how they built the bestselling Air Jordan sneaker around then-unknown basketball prospect Michael Jordan.

Although they didn't collaborate on the screenplay this time, Air marks the first time Affleck has directed Damon on screen.

"I like to think I've been directing him my whole life," Affleck joked during the latest installment of EW's Around the Table interview series, which you can watch above.

Air dunks its way into theaters on April 5.

