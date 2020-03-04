Ben Affleck says he was so bad in Buffy the Vampire Slayer his one line was dubbed over

Two-time Academy Award winner Ben Affleck opened up about not making the cut in one of his lesser-known roles as a basketball player in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie. Affleck shared during an interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show how his performance in the 1992 film was not exactly a career-defining moment according to the director.

"Apparently, I'm so bad in that movie," Affleck said. "I had one line. It was 'Take it,' I think." Affleck described uttering the line as his character held a basketball while another player turns into "a werewolf or whatever." Affleck said he felt his delivery was "fine" and that the director, Fran Rubel Kuzui, "seemed happy" with it. But he later learned that wasn't the case when he went to the theater and watched himself on the big screen.

"I went to the movie and I was like, 'That is not my voice. That is not me,'" he remembered. "Apparently the director hated my performance so much that she looped the entire performance, which was one line. So, yes, I am dubbed — in English!"

Watch the full clip above to hear Affleck recount his dismay at realizing his one line had been dubbed over.

Affleck's full interview with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show will be available on Wednesday, March 4 at 6:00 p.m. ET. SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show airs Mondays through Fridays at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Related content: