The Flash director says Ben Affleck's Batman will return for film

When will Ben Affleck return as Batman? In a flash!

Though the star and director of Argo seemed to make clear that he was done playing the Caped Crusader in Warner Bros.' slate of DC movies, the actor will now bust out the Batfleck cowl one more time in the upcoming The Flash movie from director Andy Muschietti.

"He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before,” Muschietti told Vanity Fair, which was first to report the news. "It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.”

A rep for Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The Flash, now scheduled for release in theaters on June 3, 2022, will take inspiration from the Flashpoint comic book arc which sees scarlet speedster Barry Allen moving so fast that he runs straight into parallel dimensions where he encounters alternate versions of familiar DC Comics characters. Ezra Miller stars as Barry, and the film will be hyped up during the upcoming virtual DC FanDome convention.

Muschietti also said that Michael Keaton's Batman, which debuted in Tim Burton's 1989 film, will have a "substantial" part.

“This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid,” Muschietti said. “It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

Robert Pattinson has been cast as yet another version of Batman, who will feature in director Matt Reeves' The Batman. That film will also spark its own Batman cinematic universe across platforms with the upcoming HBO Max series spin-off centered in the thick of the Gotham City Police Department.

