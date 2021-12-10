Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' erotic thriller Deep Water pulled from theatrical release

Deep Water has gone ashore.

Disney announced Thursday that the erotic thriller starring erstwhile power couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas has been pulled from the company's theatrical release schedule. Disney's 20th Century Studios label (formerly 20th Century Fox) was originally slated to launch the film Jan. 14, 2022. The studio declined to comment on the scheduling change.

The first film in almost two decades by Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne, Deep Water is based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith, the author of Strangers on a Train and The Talented Mr. Ripley. Deep Water would have joined those works in being adapted to film, with a script by Zach Helm (Stranger Than Fiction) and Sam Levinson (Euphoria).

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lyne's last theatrical release was another erotic thriller, 2002's Unfaithful, which brought Diane Lane a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

Affleck and de Armas play Vic and Melinda Van Allen in Deep Water, two people in a loveless marriage staving off divorce by agreeing to let Melinda take lovers. However, things take a dark turn when her lovers' bodies start piling up and Vic is the main suspect. The cast also includes Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Rachel Blanchard, Jacob Elordi, and Finn Wittrock.

Deep Water was previously adapted in 1981 by French director Michel Deville, as Eaux Profondes, with Jean-Louis Trintignant as Vic and Isabelle Huppert as Melinda. It was adapted again in 1983 as a two-part German telefilm.

Buzz around Lyne's take on Deep Water grew especially loud in March 2020 when Affleck and de Armas started dating after meeting on set. They broke up in January.

For now, the fate of Deep Water remains murky.