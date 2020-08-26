Bella Thorne says she made $2 million on OnlyFans in a week — and she's making a movie about it

Bella Thorne sure knows how to grab our attention.

The actress told the Los Angeles Times she made $2 million on OnlyFans in less than a week after joining the subscription-only platform, which influencers use to reveal more of themselves — literally — to their followers. Cardi B, Swae Lee, and several of Bravo's Real Housewives are among the celebrities that have recently joined the site.

Thorne charges fans $20 per month to subscribe and previously teased on Instagram the type of content fans can see on her OnlyFans page. She later clarified that it won't include nudity.

"OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgment, and without being bullied online for being me," she told Paper.

Thorne, who told the L.A. Times she's putting her donations toward charity and her production company, also said she’s using her experience with the website as research for a movie she wants to make and star in with Sean Baker. The director is known for his raw, dynamic depictions of the working class through indie features like Tangerine and The Florida Project.

“It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently,” Thorne told the outlet. “What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? ... How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course."

A representative for Baker had no comment for EW regarding the movie, which the L.A. Times reported was "very early in its development — in its infancy — and probably years away from turning into anything."

Thorne has long been open about her sexuality and its role in her work. In 2019, the former Disney Channel star was even honored by Pornhub for the film Her & Him, Thorne's X-rated directorial debut.

OnlyFans is becoming more mainstream by the day, and its profile was certainly boosted by a shoutout in Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage" remix from April.