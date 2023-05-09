It's showtime: Beetlejuice 2 is officially happening in 2024

Tim Burton and Michael Keaton are reportedly returning for the sequel, with Jenna Ortega joining.

Is this what happens when you say his name six times?

Warner Bros. has officially set a release date for Beetlejuice 2, a long-awaited sequel to the delightfully weird 1988 Tim Burton film starring Michael Keaton as a zany "bio-exorcist." The new movie will arrive in theaters Sept. 6, 2024, the studio announced Tuesday.

Not much else is known about Beetlejuice 2, but Burton will reportedly reteam with original stars Keaton and Winona Ryder (reprising her role as Lydia Deetz). New cast members are also said to include Burton's Wednesday star Jenna Ortega as Lydia's daughter and Justin Theroux in an undisclosed role.

Michael Keaton in 'Beetlejuice' Michael Keaton in 'Beetlejuice' | Credit: Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

The original Beetlejuice starred Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as recently deceased newlyweds whose spirits remain stuck in their country residence. When the insufferable Deetzes (Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones) and their morose teenage daughter (Ryder) move into the house, the ghostly couple summons Beetlejuice to help scare them away.

Warner Bros. officially confirmed that the sequel was in the works during a CinemaCon presentation last month. Beetlejuice 2 is currently slated to open against Marvel's Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali, though it remains to be seen if the superhero flick's recent pre-production pause amid the WGA strike will affect those plans.

Beetlejuice previously inspired an animated TV series, several video games, and a Broadway musical.