Becoming Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance with Somebody

How does a Cockney girl from East London transform into an around-the-way girl from East Orange? For Naomi Ackie, it involved dialect lessons, matador jackets, and many, many wigs.

THE HAIR

2022 Holiday Movie Preview Naomi Ackie in I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY Credit: Emily Aragones/TRISTAR Pictures

Can you truly talk Whitney Houston without talking wigs? Star Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) thinks not. "I took home the wigs!" says Ackie, 30. "There's a gorgeous kind of fluffy one, when she used to have the brown bob but Afro-y kind of texture. I took home some of the honey-blond numbers from her looks in the '80s. I've taken home a really long one from a scene for a music video. I have about five."

THE CLOTHES

2022 Holiday Movie Preview I Wanna Dance With Somebody Costume Sketch Credit: TRISTAR Pictures

For a 1990 performance of "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" at Radio City Music Hall, costume designer Charlese Antoinette Jones (Judas and the Black Messiah) re-created Houston's iconic matador jacket with gold embroidery. "I just remember how cool that style was during that time," says Jones. "She was rocking it, Prince was trying to rock it as well. The '90s fashion lover in me was just really excited about re-creating that."

THE VOICE

2022 Holiday Movie Preview Whitney Houston Performing at Radio City Music Hall in 1990

Ackie nails the legendary singer's mannerisms and delivery, making it less a performance and more an embodiment. "I worked with some amazing dialect coaches," says Ackie. "Then it was looking at all of the interviews, the different levels of her voice, and how her voice changes over time. Then it was just about repetition."

I Wanna Dance with Somebody hits theaters Dec. 21.

