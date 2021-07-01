John David Washington is a tourist on the run in Netflix's scenic Beckett trailer

Talk about a vacation from hell!

In the exclusive first trailer for Netflix's new thriller Beckett, John David Washington stars as the titular American tourist whose trip to Greece takes a dark turn when the car carrying him and his girlfriend April (Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander) crashes. He soon finds himself running from assassins — and running through some beautiful scenery!

"A manhunt thriller is a road-trip movie, in a way," director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino recently told EW. "It was interesting to embrace the variety of Greece's topography, like, what can we throw at Beckett next? Mountains, rivers, buses, trains... [It's] more of a dramatic experience of a man who, for all intents and purposes, is not supposed to be in a thriller."

Added Washington: "He doesn't have all the answers. He doesn't have an ex-Marine background; he doesn't have all these abnormal sensibilities and strengths that exceed the normal man."

BECKETT Credit: NETFLIX

Beckett, which also stars Boyd Holbrook (Logan) and Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), hits Netflix on Aug. 13.