John David Washington is a tourist on the run in Netflix's scenic Beckett trailer
Talk about a vacation from hell!
In the exclusive first trailer for Netflix's new thriller Beckett, John David Washington stars as the titular American tourist whose trip to Greece takes a dark turn when the car carrying him and his girlfriend April (Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander) crashes. He soon finds himself running from assassins — and running through some beautiful scenery!
"A manhunt thriller is a road-trip movie, in a way," director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino recently told EW. "It was interesting to embrace the variety of Greece's topography, like, what can we throw at Beckett next? Mountains, rivers, buses, trains... [It's] more of a dramatic experience of a man who, for all intents and purposes, is not supposed to be in a thriller."
Added Washington: "He doesn't have all the answers. He doesn't have an ex-Marine background; he doesn't have all these abnormal sensibilities and strengths that exceed the normal man."
Beckett, which also stars Boyd Holbrook (Logan) and Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), hits Netflix on Aug. 13.
Related content:
- John David Washington is a tourist on the run in Netflix's scenic Beckett trailer
- Manifest creator is already sketching out a movie finale after show cancellation
- Yandy Smith and Yung Baby Tate join Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in exclusive season 10 supertrailer
- Ginger Minj reveals why she pulled Jiggly Caliente's lipstick on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6
Comments