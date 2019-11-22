How A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood shrunk Pittsburgh

Between now and the Oscar nominations on Jan. 13, EW will speak to numerous contenders in below-the-line categories about their work and craft. This week: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood production designer Jade Healy.

In order to enjoy a beautiful day in the neighborhood, you actually need a neighborhood. For production designer Jade Healy, that meant designing and shrinking two cities (and one of TV’s most iconic avenues) down to miniature size for director Marielle Heller’s new film about a cynical journalist whose hardened heart softens after meeting Tom Hanks’ Fred Rogers. The film transitions between plotlines in New York City and Pittsburgh using Healy’s interpretation of the tiny models first popularized on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, which serve as segues that paint Heller’s gripping drama with a touch of childhood whimsy. Ahead, Healy tells EW about her process in working with Heller on their shared vision for crafting a safe space in a grown-up film for the child in us all.