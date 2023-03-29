The director also wants to put viewers "in the experience of being a loser" with star Joaquin Phoenix.

Ari Aster says Beau is Afraid is 'a Jewish Lord of the Rings but he's just going to his mom's house'

Word has it that Hereditary and Midsommar writer-director Ari Aster departed from the horror genre for his new, Joaquin Phoenix-starring film Beau is Afraid (out April 21). Although where he has arrived with his third film is not entirely clear.

The film's trailer, which shows Phoenix playing a character who travels through some sort of phantasmagoria while attempting to visit his mother, is more intriguing than illuminating, at least plot-wise, and not too much else is known about the project.

Beau Is Afraid Joaquin Phoenix in 'Beau is Afraid' | Credit: A24/Youtube

Aster doesn't clear things up too much in a just-released behind-the-scenes clip but the director is entertainingly gnomic.

"I've been thinking about this movie for ten years," says the filmmaker. "There's a part of me that can't believe we're making this film. It's epic. Jumbo. Every detail has a detail inside of it. If you pumped a ten-year-old full of Zoloft and had him get your groceries, that's like this movie. I wanted to make a film where it feels like you've been through a life, or even through a person. I feel a great responsibility to deliver something amazing. It's like a Jewish Lord of the Rings but he's just going to his mom's house. I want to put you in the experience of being a loser."

Beau is Afraid co-stars Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Hayley Squires, Denis Ménochet, Kylie Rogers, Armen Nahapetian, Zoe Lister-Jones, with Parker Posey, and Patti LuPone. The film is released in cinemas April 21.

Watch that behind-the-scenes clip below.

