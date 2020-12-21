Peter Jackson gives fab foretaste of Beatles doc Get Back

Peter Jackson has an update on the long and winding production of his new documentary The Beatles: Get Back . The director has also given fans of the Fab Four a first look at the film, which will be released in 2021. The movie, which chronicles the British band's recording sessions for the album Let It Be, was originally scheduled for release last September .

"This film was due to be finished round about now, but like the rest of the world, it's been affected by the COVID pandemic," says the Lord of the Rings trilogy director in an introduction to the footage from the documentary. "The only good thing really is that we're editing the movie in New Zealand and now that our country has largely stamped the virus we're able to come back into the cutting room and carry on with the editing that we're doing. So, here we are, we've got 56 hours of never-before-seen Beatles footage, and it's great stuff. I would say we're about halfway through the edit now, but because you've been so patient and the film's been delayed until 2021, we thought it was a good time to give you a little sneaky preview of what we've been working on."