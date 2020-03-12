Beastie Boys have a little story they've got to tell in moving documentary trailer

The Beastie Boys (and Spike Jonze) have a little story they've got to tell in the first trailer for their upcoming Apple TV+ documentary.

Jonze directs an emotional probe into the legendary hip-hop group's hard-partying rise to superstardom in the late '80s, when a band of three rambunctious boys from New York City took the music industry by storm by becoming the first rap group to top the American charts with their debut album before becoming a pop cultural staple in the music industry.

Beastie Boys Story reunites surviving band members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz for an intimate, personal reflection on their 40 years of friendship in a documentary experienced filmed in front of a live audience at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. The pair provides insightful commentary on their trajectory, as footage and photos appear on a giant screen behind them.

"We went from being famous in a 14-block radius to being on tour with Madonna and Rick Rubin," Diamond says in the preview. "We morphed from making fun of party bros to actually becoming those dudes. We were burning out. I just didn't even recognize the person I'd become at that point."

The pair goes on to remember the late Adam Yauch, who died from cancer in 2012.

"Adam Yauch was the driving force, the one that not only gets themselves going and doing great things, but says, 'We should all do this,'" Horovitz remembers. "Yauch was that type of friend."

Beastie Boys Story premieres in select IMAX theaters on April 2 before its April 24 streaming debut on Apple TV+. Watch the new trailer above.

Related content: