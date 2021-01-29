Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic bumped to summer 2022

The release date for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley film is all shook up.

Warner Bros. announced Thursday that the untitled biographical drama will now hit theaters June 3, 2022; it had been slated to arrive Nov. 5, 2021. This marks the latest schedule shift in the constantly in-flux release calendar due to the impact of COVID-19 on theaters and feature film production.

Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby) directed the highly anticipated take on the King and co-wrote the script with frequent collaborator Craig Pearce. Luhrmann is also producing alongside Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, and Schulyer Weiss.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The film stars Austin Butler (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Presley, alongside Tom Hanks as his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film is said to explore the life and music of Presley through the prism of his complicated relationship with Parker. The story will delve into their complex dynamic over a span of 20 years, stretching from Presley's rise to fame to his superstardom, all set against the backdrop of the evolving American cultural landscape.

Olivia DeJonge, Gary Clark, Jr., Yola, Shonka Dukureh, Shannon Sanders, Lenesha Randolph, Jordan Holland, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Alton Mason round out the cast.

It was while in Australia to film the project in March 2020 that Hanks was first diagnosed with COVID-19, becoming the first major celebrity to publicly reveal his diagnosis.