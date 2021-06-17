See Naya Rivera hiss as Catwoman in her final role in Batman: The Long Halloween sneak peek

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Playing Catwoman brought a smile to Naya Rivera's face.

EW is debuting an exclusive new sneak peek at DC Comics' forthcoming animated movie Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One, starring Jensen Ackles as the Dark Knight and the late actress as Catwoman/Selina Kyle in one of her final performances. Featuring a tense scene between Batman, Catwoman, and Gotham City D.A. Harvey Dent (Josh Duhamel), the video begins with behind-the-scenes footage of Rivera beaming as she discusses her favorite thing she recorded during her first voiceover session on May 31, 2018.

"My favorite thing to record today was I got to hiss like a cat," she says with a laugh. "They liked it!"

And the accompanying clip actually features the hiss - on top of Catwoman taking Harvey down when she first meets him, Batman playing referee between the two of them, and Harvey threatening to lock Catwoman away! Watch the scene above.

Batman The Long Halloween Naya Rivera as Catwoman in 'Batman: The Long Halloween' | Credit: Warner Bros.

An adaptation of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's classic Batman story of the same name, the two-part animated features follows the Caped Crusader as he joins forces with Dent and Lieutenant Jim Gordon (Billy Burke) to find a killer targeting members of Gotham City's criminal underworld. What makes this foe so unique? Well, the criminal murders someone new on a holiday each month. Part One features familiar faces from the Batman canon, like Joker (Troy Baker), Solomon Grundy (Fred Tatasciore), and Calendar Man (David Dastmalchian). Part Two includes Katee Sackhoff as Poison Ivy, Robin Atkin Downes as Scarecrow, and Alyssa Diaz as Renee Montoya.

First published in 1996-97, Loeb and Sale's crime story has become one of the most essential Batman stories out there and was a major inspiration for Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One will be released on digital and Blu-Ray on June 22, 2021. Part Two will be available July 27 on digital and Aug. 10 on Blu-Ray/DVD.