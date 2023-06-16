The film was announced earlier this year as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC slate.

Fresh off his multiversal journey with The Flash, Andy Muschietti is speeding straight into the Batcave.

The Argentine filmmaker has signed on to direct the upcoming Batman movie The Brave and the Bold, one of the first projects announced as part of the upcoming superhero movie slate overseen by the new heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran. Muschietti's sister and creative partner, Barbara Muschietti, will serve as a producer on the film, which does not yet have a screenwriter attached.

In a joint statement provided to EW on Thursday, Gunn and Safran said, "We saw The Flash even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and we knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan. It's a magnificent film — funny, emotional, thrilling — and Andy's affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes; Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They're an extraordinary team, and we couldn't have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU."

The Batman comic 'The Brave and the Bold'; Andy Muschietti Andy Muschietti is on board to direct the Batman movie 'The Brave and the Bold' | Credit: DC Comics; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Brave and the Bold will introduce a new big-screen Batman/Bruce Wayne, separate from Robert Pattinson's iteration of the character, who exists in his own continuity and is set to return in a 2025 sequel to The Batman.

Billed as an "unusual father-son story inspired by Grant Morrison's comic series," The Brave and the Bold is also expected feature Batman's son, Damian Wayne, who in the comics has fought crime at his father's side as Robin. Gunn has also teased that the film will include other members of the extended "Bat-family."

Besides Brave and the Bold, the only other movie in the new DC slate with a director attached is Superman: Legacy, which will be helmed by Gunn himself.

In addition to The Flash, Muschietti's directing credits include It, It Chapter Two, and Mama.

