Batman Rewatch: How did we ever take Batman Begins seriously?

Every week (more or less) from now until The Batman hits theaters, we're watching Batman's theatrical films in chronological order. This week: Batman's birthday party. Last time: Adam and Evil. See you next Waynesday, when The Dark Knight rises, and Dark Knight Rises falls.

Bruce Wayne! Fights six men at once, and wins. Bruce Wayne! Ascends a frozen mountain with no climbing tools. Bruce Wayne! Is the best ninja. Bruce Wayne! Climbs back down the frozen mountain, with no tools, carrying a Liam Neeson on his shoulders. Maybe it wasn't six men; maybe it was seven? Hard to tell. When they rumble in the mud, the camera lurches and the editing chops. You can't quite see what is happening, which is why certain learned people swear Christopher Nolan can't film action. You have to remember, though, this was the new millennium. Everyone was shaken.

Nolan has a cerebral reputation. 2005's Batman Begins is the first Batman movie where a bad guy self-identifies as a Jungian archetype. It's also the one where Bruce Wayne, the only white guy in prison, is so tough, the guards have to throw him in solitary to protect his fellow inmates. "Can they kill me before breakfast?" is the first full sentence Christian Bale says onscreen. You could imagine that line coming from Tango or Cash. Of course, no one ever told Tango and Cash they had to become an idea.

BATMAN Credit: Everett Collection

By 2005, the lingering image of Movie Batman was a faded Xerox memory of Austrian raygun ice. It was a beneficial comparison, and the initial reactions to Nolan's reboot took bites from the same word salad: Dark, gritty, realistic. (9/11, question mark?) None of that reads today. In some ways, this movie is more ridiculous than any of its predecessors, with a grounded setting that clashes like mad with all the narrative hyperbole. The villains are the villains of history. "We sacked Rome!" says Ra's al Ghul (Neeson). "Loaded trade ships with plague rats! Burned London to the ground! Every time a civilization reaches the pinnacle of its decadence, we return to restore the balance." Now he wants to destroy Gotham City: Total obliteration. Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy had the same idea in Batman & Robin for emotional reasons: Avenge Wife, Save Trees. It was stupid, but Ra's al Ghul's motivation is philosophical, which is boring.

Neeson gets to play a big twist, and the film's success careened his career into a road well Taken. But Ra's al Ghul could be any random 24 bad guy, a zero-sum Ultra bin Laden shorn of any actual geopolitics. Here's an Irish guy with a fake French name and a (real?) Arabic name who employs at least two Asian body doubles: I dunno, dude. He and his under-horn facial hair get stuck in umpteen variations of the prototypical Christopher Nolan scene. You know how it goes. A person, well-dressed, explains something complicated. Another person, well-dressed, listens. The explainer might be smiling. Eventually, they both frown. The topic could be dreams, space, memory, illusions, or the reason some men just don't like rubies. "If you make yourself more than just a man," Ra's al Ghul explains to Bruce, "if you devote yourself to an ideal, and if they can't stop you, then you become something else entirely… Legend, Mr. Wayne."

It's the language of religion or a TED talk. Worth pointing out that Batman had already begun in half the Batman movies ever made. The 1989 film starts with a new criminal rumor about "the Bat," and ends with the first-ever Bat-Signal lighting. Michael Keaton and Val Kilmer both stared pensively around dead-parent flashbacks. Mask of the Phantasm dramatized Bruce Wayne's first night out as an unbranded vigilante: all black, no glam.

So the pitch here is not novelty, but abundance. You won't believe how much Batman begins. "As a man, I'm flesh and blood," Bruce tells Alfred (Michael Caine). "I can be ignored, destroyed. But as a symbol… as a symbol, I can be incorruptible. I can be everlasting."

Does he want to be a god? ("Swear to me!") He doesn't not sound like a terrorist. How seriously should we take all this, though? The screenplay was co-written by David S. Goyer, who is awful. So I feel confident giving Nolan all the credit for the most interesting layer Begins adds to Batman. Ra's al Ghul teaches Bruce that "theatricality and deception are powerful agents." Nolan loves his illusionists: magicians, dream-builders, an investigator faking mysteries to solve. His best movies all seem to be about moviemaking. (His worst movie is about Murph.) Imagine if he conjured a Batman meta-story, where the whole job of Batman is maintaining the deception that Batman exists. Keep in mind, the actor has complained about the Bat-suit: A neck that won't turn, that very catchable cape, layers of rubber corset, zero peripheral vision. You cannot see straight or move painlessly. The bathroom requires backup. That is Batman realism.

This is not that. Bruce Wayne is a handsome hero billionaire who knows Jiu-Jitsu and learns swordplay, and then he tries out a Tom Waits impression in a futuristic battle suit. Since the bad guys are the very worst ever — "We sacked Rome!" — escalation demands the Waynes become saints of post-industrial civilization. In flashbacks, Thomas (Linus Roache) is a philanthropist, a master builder, a swell dad, and a doctor. He's some kind of Roosevelt for a nonspecifically retro Depression. "We built a new, cheap, public transportation system to unite the city," he explains to young Bruce (Gus Lewis). "And at the center: Wayne Tower."

Pause on that for a moment. An expensive new public works project, built by a privately held company and operated out of their headquarters: Any of this strike you as strange? "Wonderful project, your dad's train," gadget genius Lucius Fox (Morgan Freeman) tells Bruce. "Routed it right into Wayne Tower, along with the water and power utilities. Kind of made Wayne Tower the unofficial center of Gotham Center." If you're keeping track, that's both the utility cards in Monopoly.

Talking too much about the Waynes will make any essay into ranting Joker fanfiction. But Batman Begins is Wayne as hell, with enough executive chicken soup for the family firm's IPO subplot. Now the Bat-cave was part of the Underground Railroad because Bruce's great-great-grandfather spent time "secretly transporting freed slaves to the North." Historical heroism runs in the blood. In death, Bruce's parents become society-rescuing martyrs. "Their murder shocked the wealthy and the powerful into action," Alfred tells Bruce. Is it cynical to assume that, in real life, the murder of two well-heeled wealthies would actually inspire the wealthy and powerful to fund law-and-order campaigns from their summer homes?

That is too cynical. Batman Begins was a franchise salvage job, back before every DC movie had to be some kind of apology. There are reviving moments of sincere awe. As sunrise ends his first night out, the Caped Crusader lingers on a turret. The flying camera soars by him. It's a Peter Jackson shot without Peter Jackson's patience: only 12 seconds long, but long for two full gasps. It's the coolest Bale ever looks in the movie, and I'm not convinced this Batman isn't a mannequin.

Batman Begins 'Batman Begins' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

And the Tumbler is a wonder. "At least tell me what it looks like," one exasperated cop asks over the radio. The joke is you can't describe it. Seen at night, it's four big tires and a rocket exhaust stapled to a hulking splattergash of black metal. Not snazzy, but weirder than I remember. The split windshield looks like two eyes, with the rocket launcher nasally located in between. Christopher Nolan, a serious man? His Batmobile sneezes fire.

Bale gets to have some fun when Bruce Wayne plays "Bruce Wayne," hedonistic billionaire trainwreck, though the film's too crowded to explore that triple role. I haven't even gotten to Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy), the one outright flop in Begins' grand design. Ever-serpentine Murphy had to play decoy duck for the big Neeson twist, which relegates him to henchman status. Still, his fear gas should be a third act of pure nightmare: Phantasmagoria in a squatters' dystopia. Instead, the visions we see are cut-rate spooky. (Watch out, Scoob, I think a saw a sku-sku-skull!)

In Tom Shone's openly worshipful The Nolan Variations, the director contrasts his approach to worldbuilding with an earlier Bat-filmmaker. "Every version of Gotham that I had seen before, Tim Burton's for example, felt very village-y, very claustrophobic, because you weren't aware of a world outside of the city… What we were determined to do with Batman Begins was to frame Gotham in the context of a world city, the way we think of New York." It's a paradox, though. This is a big world full of rooms where important men keep telling Bruce Wayne how much they know about him. In this Gotham, all roads lead to a giant tower labeled WAYNE. A credulous observer would praise the script's symmetry: ah, of course, Batman is the city! Does Bruce Wayne even really like Gotham, though? He's from there the way a Montauk resident is from the Bronx.

Tim Burton's Gotham was unknowable, with an expressionist backdrop never quite in focus. Its citizens were lonely and sarcastic. In Batman Begins, even minor characters have been briefed on our hero's internal struggle. Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) is not just the last honest cop in Gotham, he's the last honest cop in Gotham who wrapped Thomas' coat around freshly grieving Bruce. Carmine Falcone (Tom Wilkinson) is not just the worst crimelord in Gotham, he's the worst crimelord in Gotham who makes fun of Bruce's dead father. The patriarchal thing is not subtle. Martha (Sara Stewart) barely speaks, whereas Thomas gets the full-blown This Is Us treatment, so many quick cuts of happy memories. Bruce calls Wayne Manor "my father's house." Rachel Dawes (Katie Holmes), the worrisomely forgettable childhood-friend-turned-lawyer, tells him: "Your father would be ashamed of you." "It's not just your name, it's your father's name," is how Alfred chastises Bruce.

It's all a bit infantilizing, and the whole Dark Knight trilogy is quite chaste when you look beyond the mutterpunch violence. Rachel and Bruce have, being generous here, sibling chemistry. Her last words to him: "Your father would be very proud of you, just like me." He perks up at the first part.

A defender would probably credit Begins with radical sensitivity. Bruce Wayne never stops thinking about his father, because nobody ever stops thinking about his father. Is it rude to admit that I think Thomas and Martha are just boring? The movies' constant fascination with their deaths seems more cheap than empathetic. (The best Bat-films barely mention them at all.) Nolan is savvy enough to view their existence as crucial PR. "With a multibillionaire as a hero you have to be sure that you're going to generate the appropriate sympathy," he tells Shone, before cheekily noting, "Killing his parents in front of him is not a bad idea."

I think a better defense of Begins would steer into that Oedipal skid. Here's an adventure film about a boy who wants to kill his father, and succeeds. All subconscious, though just barely. An orphaned wanderer finds a new paternal mentor. The climax fuses his two papas into one: See Ra's al Ghul, on Thomas Wayne's train, aiming his disaster weapon right at the tower with "your father's name" looming stories high. So what does Batman do? He gets daddy's train blown off the rails and lets his dark father die in the wreckage. This isn't a tragedy. It's Mission Accomplished.