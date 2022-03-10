Every Batman movie — including both Justice Leagues — ranked by EW grade

Justice League (2017): C+

"It's obvious to anyone watching Justice League next to the other DC films that the studio brass handed down a mandate to lighten the mood and make things funnier and more Marvel-y. And, to an extent, Justice League accomplishes that. But it also feels like so much attention was paid to the smaller, fizzier character moments that the bigger picture of the film's overarching plot was a second or third priority. Some day, hopefully soon, DC will get the recipe right again and duplicate Wonder Woman's storytelling magic. But today isn't that day, and Justice League unfortunately isn't that film." —Chris Nashawaty