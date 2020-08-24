Batman costumes through the years

Though sometimes combined with the first run of Batman: The Animated Series (as we did in our ranking of the 25 best episodes) since it shared voice actors and executive producers, The New Batman Adventures did represent an aesthetic evolution. As the original series' audience got a little older, the first Robin became Nightwing and Batman streamlined his costume colors to just gray and black, a design he would mostly retain in sequel shows Justice League and Justice League Unlimited.

