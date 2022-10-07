The best Batman actors, ranked

10. Keanu Reeves (2022)

Okay, you might be thinking, when on earth did Keanu Reeves play Batman? Well, lest we forget, there is the new animated film DC League of Super Pets, which can be explained in just four words: Keanu Reeves. As Batman.

Is it the most groundbreaking performance? Not even a little. There's a reason it ranks dead last on this list. But still, listening to John Wick himself dramatically drone on about how he lost his family and must steal his emotions from the outside world is quite the comedic treat.

Reeves' version of Batman is pure, distilled parody where he continually brings up, without prompt, either (A) his dead parents or (B) that he is definitely NOT Bruce Wayne. Go ahead and tell your friends that your kids are making you go see it.